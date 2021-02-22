Here If You Need

Subscribe to Mamamia

Cricket runs through Alyssa Healy’s blood. Even though she was born into a family of cricket greats she hated the sport at first. Now, 15+ years later, Alyssa has over a decade of professional experience under her cap, including breaking world records, winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal, and finally captaining the Australian team.

Plus, we take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend and unpack the ABC’s A League Of Her Own documentary about the QLD State of Origin team.

And if you want more, we let you know what women’s sports you can catch over the next week.

Watch A League Of Her Own here.

Hosts: Hayley Willis & Jelissa Apps

Guest: Alyssa Healy

