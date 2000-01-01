Ali Brigginshaw is a veteran of women’s rugby league. As the longest-serving Jillaroo, as well as captain of the Australian national team and the Brisbane Bronco’s, Ali’s love for rugby runs deep. In this episode she talks us through the fight for the NRLW CBA, the challenges of her early playing career being the only girl on the team, and her hopes for the future of the sport.

Plus, our predictions for the WNBL finals showdown and we unpack whether it's really worth Australia hosting the 2032 Olympics.?

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Ali Brigginshaw

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au