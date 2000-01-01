News
HER with Sophie Cachia

Mamamia Podcasts

Zara Cooper Was 36 When She Fell In Love With A Woman

Listen to Sophie's bonus episode talking all things sex with a woman here.

Zara Cooper was married to her high school sweetheart for nearly 20 years, when one day at a children's birthday party she met a woman who changed the trajectory of her life...

Three years on, Zara is in a beautiful relationship with her partner Janine, and she shares with Sophie how her life changed when she met HER.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Want to share your story? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:
Host: Sophie Cachia

Our guest: Zara Cooper, co-founder of PaperKrane shoes

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au