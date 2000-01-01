HER with Sophie Cachia

Listen to Sophie's bonus episode talking about strap-ons and other toys here.

Fiona Falkiner was on top of a mountain in Peru when she had a decision to make... go back to the life she had that wasn’t filling her cup or follow her heart toward a life that made her feel good.

Model, TV presenter and mum of two, Fiona Faulkner recently married the love of her life, Hayley – but as you’ll hear in this interview the journey wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Sophie and Fiona talk about discovering their sexuality later in life, navigating same sex relationships, as well as what it was like for Fiona to be publicly outed by paparazzi.

