HER with Sophie Cachia

Listen to Sophie's bonus episode taking you through what to expect when having sex with a woman for the first time.

Carren Strock was 43 when she attended a local book club and met the woman who left her with a life changing questions... "is it her, or am I a lesbian."

The author and pioneer went on to write one of the most prolific pieces of queer literature, a groundbreaking book called Married Women Who Love Women, first published in the 1990's and now in it's third edition.

The book started as a way for Carren to feel less alone, and it has helped thousands of people feel the same around the world.

She joins Sophie from her home in New York, to chat about the book, her coming out journey, and her relationship with her husband who she is still married to decades on.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

You can get your copy of Carren Strock's book Married Women Who Love Women, here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Want to share your story? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Host: Sophie Cachia

Our guest: Carren Strock

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and the Wurundjeri people of Kulin. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au