HER with Sophie Cachia

Maria Thattil was in the middle of the jungle, surrounded by mozzies, camp mates and TV cameras when she came out publicly for the first time.

She returned home to her family with two big announcements, she had earned herself a book deal, and that she was bisexual.

Growing up in a very religious family, Maria always knew she felt different but couldn’t quite pinpoint what those feelings were. This episode she joins Sophie to talk about all the ways her world opened up when she started to embrace her bisexuality, and all the things she has learnt about herself and society along the way.

You can get your copy of Maria Thattil’s new book Unbounded here.

