HER with Sophie Cachia

Listen to Sophie's bonus episode which answers your questions - like how to know another woman is into you!

Sarah* was in a 20 year marriage with three kids, when one day a lightbulb went off… “I think I’m gay”.

Now in her 50’s, she has been in a relationship with a woman for two years but she still doesn't feel safe to come out to everyone in her life, including her parents.

This episode Sarah tells Sophie about how she discovered she was attracted to women and the hurt this discovery caused, but why she would do it all over again to find herself.

*Sarah's name has been changed to protect her privacy.

CONTENT WARNING: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault and domestic violence that may be distressing to some listeners.

If it raises any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Want to share your story? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Sophie Cachia

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and the Wurundjeri people of Kulin. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au