Help! I Have A Teenager

When a teen transitions or is non-binary, one thing to keep in mind is their pronouns changing. So how do you wrap your head around a big change like that, so your teen feels affirmed and supported? Ginni and Jo have some sage advice for a listener struggling to understand.

Plus, we hear from a LGBTQIA+ teen listener who doesn't always feel comfortable at home so spends a lot of time at friend's places, and wants to let other parents know their house is a safe space.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au