Help! I Have A Teenager

Remember those days when you had to help your toddler calm down during a tantrum? Turns out, that doesn’t magically disappear as they become teenagers. This episode Ginni and Jo share advice for a parent looking to help their teen manage their rage.

And as kids grow up, hugging mum can become kind of embarrassing. But if there’s a total lack of affection, how do you turn things around? We have tips.

