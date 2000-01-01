Help! I Have A Teenager

Does your teenager get overly anxious when they’re put under pressure? Jo reveals why telling your child just to “do their best” might actually be adding to their fear of failure.

And let's be real, no parent enjoys having to beg for affection from their teenager. If you're feeling under-appreciated or suspect that your kids favour their other parent over you, we give advice on how you can turn things around.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

