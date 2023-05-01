Help! I Have A Teenager

Gen Z are the loneliest generation, research has found. But how can we help our teenagers when they’re finding it hard to connect with people their age? Ginni and Jo offer their advice.

Plus, the controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West has said some outrageous things, and yet, teenagers are still obsessed with him. Is this such a big deal? We unpack.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.