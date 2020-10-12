Being on the same parenting page as your partner is hard enough at the best of times, and even more so in blended families. On Help! I Have A Teenager this week, Ginni and Jo hear from a parent who is worried about her step-daughter's behaviour. So how much input can we have in parenting step children?

Plus, a worried parent asks about disordered eating, after finding out three of her daughter's friends are struggling right now, and Ginni talks about a common eating disorder masquerading as a health trend.

