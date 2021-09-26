Help! I Have A Teenager

Bullying is such a huge issue among teens, and Ginni and Jo have spoken at length on this podcast about how to handle your teen being bullied. But what if your child is on the other side, and might be bullying someone else? Today, they answer a question from a listener who needs some advice on cyber-bullying.

Plus, if you suspect your child might have ADHD, what are the next steps? And how can you make sure your teen is getting the support they need?

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

