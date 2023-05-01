Help! I Have A Teenager

Subscribe to Mamamia

Were you shocked by your teenager’s extravagant Christmas wishlist this year? Our kids expect a lot and sometimes we simply can’t afford it. This episode we share our tips on how to talk to teens about the value of money especially around the holiday.

And, how should you react when you get a late-night SOS text from your teen who’s at a sleepover? Ginni and Jo unpack sleepover anxiety and why some kids experience it more than others.

THE END BITS

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.