Help! I Have A Teenager

Ginni and Jo tackle two tough questions on today's show; both about teens and dangerous behaviours.

A dad has emailed in after hearing of a young girl's death after sniffing aerosol deodorant, and wants to know to talk to his own teens about this scary trend. And another concerned parent has found out her son has been vaping at school, and needs to know where to go from here.

Plus, Ginni and Jo talk about the differences in what substances were available when they were younger, versus now.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.