Help! I Have A Teenager

It's a common problem; your teen is hanging out with some new friends, but you're not a fan. We received an email from a concerned parent who's noticed a huge change in her son since hanging out with a new group, and wants to know how to get the connection back between them so she can help him.

Plus, Ginni and Jo hear from a mum whose teens are smoking marijuana in the house, and can't agree with her partner on how to handle it.

