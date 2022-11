Help! I Have A Teenager

How much do you tell other parents of what you know their child is up to?

It's a question we got from a listener this week, who has a great relationship with their teen and wants to make sure they don't break their trust. But when is the right time to step in, and inform another parent of their child's actions? And what happens if your child ends up acting as their friend's 'therapist'?

Plus, another parent is worried about the level of toxic masculinity at their child's school, and wants to educate and inform their own son.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au