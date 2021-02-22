Help! I Have A Teenager

It's a familiar dilemma; my teen hates vegetables, loves junk food, and won't exercise. It's what a mum has emailed us to say about her almost 13 year old. Ginni and Jo break down how to encourage your child to get active and embrace vegetables, slowly but surely. Plus, is pocket money to blame for bad diets in teens?

And, we hear from a listener whose teen needs to learn the importance of hygiene.

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Rhiannon Mooney

