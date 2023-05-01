Help! I Have A Teenager

Are you worried about your teen using TikTok? Yes, there's some not-so-great stuff on there, but it’s no different to Instagram or Snapchat. Ginni and Jo have some thoughts that might put your mind at ease about TikTok and some tips to make sure your teen is using the app safely.

Plus, when your teen breaks a promise, do you let them off? Ginni and Jo have some advice for a mum whose kid didn't quite stick to their word.

THE END BITS

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

