Help! I Have A Teenager

What's more dangerous: a teenager who's anxious about driving or one who's overly confident behind the wheel? This week, Ginni and Jo are sharing their wisdom for parents of learners as they unpack the road rage, the risky behaviour and advise how to deflate the ego.

And, if your kid's going through some serious growing pains, be sure to consult a trusted doctor. Ginni and Jo debunk some sketchy health advice a mum received, so you can be sure your child is getting the right care.

