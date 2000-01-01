Help! I Have A Teenager

Job interviews can really rattle our nerves, whether we're teens or all grown up – that's just how it goes. This week, Ginni and Jo, who both support a firm handshake, delve into ways you can get your child all set for their first-ever job interview.

Plus, Ginni and Jo lay down some cold hard facts for a parent who doesn’t believe that their child has ADHD and is against medicating them. They suggest strategies to cope with hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au