Help! I Have A Teenager

What do you do when your teenager starts to hate school, heavily influenced by their older siblings? Ginni and Jo share some advice on dealing with your tween's preconceived ideas of high school.
And, how do you know if your teen has an unhealthy relationship with food? We share some signs to keep an eye on.
Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble
Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html
