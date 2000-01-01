Help! I Have A Teenager

Are you using an app to keep tabs on your teenager’s whereabouts? This episode we unpack why Ginni and Jo don’t think tracking your child’s location is the best approach for their safety.

And, as our kids grow older, their bodies naturally go through changes. But what should you do if you notice signs of your teen developing an unhealthy relationship with food? We offer advice to a parent who’s worried their child is overeating.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

