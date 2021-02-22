Help! I Have A Teenager

The puberty talk. When is the right age to have it, and how do you have it?

This week, Ginni and Jo answer two questions about puberty. One from a mum who's daughter has developed early but doesn't want to talk about it, and another from a listener who's daughter has gotten her period but won't use tampons, even while swimming.

Plus, what is the right age to think about hair removal, if at all?

Got a question? We're listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

