Being expelled from school is incredibly serious, but regardless of what your child did, they probably need your support more than ever. That's what a listener is dealing with this week on Help! I Have A Teenager, and Ginni and Jo have some advice on how to help your teen move forward in this situation.

Plus, we're well into the school holidays which often means fighting between siblings. So how do you make sure bickering doesn't ruin your family time?

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Rhiannon Mooney

