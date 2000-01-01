Help! I Have A Teenager

As parents we know our kids won’t always have the same views as us, but what if their opinions really don’t sit right with you? Even border on offensive and misogynistic? This week Ginni and Jo hear from a listener whose son is starting to show signs of being an Andrew Tate follower.

Plus, we hear from a parent who’s struggling to connect with their passive-aggressive teen.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

