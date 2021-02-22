Help! I Have A Teenager

"My girls simply refuse to see their dad. They say they hate him and his new girlfriend. They found out that he cheated on me and left me for her."

This is the very complicated dilemma a listener is dealing with this week. So even if you've forgiven your ex for something they've done, what happens if your teen hasn't? Ginni and Jo have some advice.

Plus, we hear from a Mum who's teenager has discovered fake tan, lashes and nails, and she doesn't know how to feel about it.

