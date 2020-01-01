Help! I Have A Teenager

If your teenager is a fan of Taylor Swift, (a Swiftie) we think it might be time to embrace the craze!

This episode Ginni and Jo dive into how to make the most of the Eras Tour hype. Whether you’re going, have already been or couldn’t snag tickets - turns out it can become a huge bonding experience between you and your teen.

And, before your child heads off to their first festival or concert without you, it’s important to have a chat... But what do you even say without spooking the horse? Jo suggests some ways to talk to them about safety in a way they’ll understand and remember.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Listen to our 100th episode: No, It’s Not Selfish To Make Yourself A Priority

GET IN TOUCH:

Send us a question to be answered in the show! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podcast phone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want to remain anonymous, submit a question via our anonymous form here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.