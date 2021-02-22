This week on Help! I Have A Teenager, Ginni and Jo are joined in studio by their first guest, and you might have heard of her - Co-Founder of Mamamia, Mia Freedman.

After hearing an emotional moment on Mamamia Out Loud where Mia opened up about one of the tougher parts of parenting teens- Ginni, Jo & Mia chat through the highs and lows, how different it feels to parenting younger kids, and why it feels like "dating someone who's just not that into you". You won't want to miss this episode.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Listen to the full episode of Mamamia Out Loud

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.