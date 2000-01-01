Help! I Have A Teenager

News
Hacks To Get Your Lazy Teen Out Of Bed

Is your teenager acting a bit down? Staying in bed all day and not really hanging out with friends? Well, it could be signs of depression, or maybe it's just a phase. We'll help you figure out what's what.

Plus, Ginni and Jo chat about a parent's dilemma when it comes to charging their teens rent. Is there a right time to drop that on them?

THE END BITS 

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au 

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html 

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.