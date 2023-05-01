Help! I Have A Teenager

Is your teenager acting a bit down? Staying in bed all day and not really hanging out with friends? Well, it could be signs of depression, or maybe it's just a phase. We'll help you figure out what's what.
Plus, Ginni and Jo chat about a parent's dilemma when it comes to charging their teens rent. Is there a right time to drop that on them?
THE END BITS
GET IN TOUCH:
Submit a question via our new anonymous form here
Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
CREDITS:
Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble
Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html
Producer: Tahli Blackman
Audio Production: Thom Lion
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.