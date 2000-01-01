Help! I Have A Teenager

News
How To Help Your Teen Process Disturbing Images On Their Socials

How can we shield our kids from distressing war images flooding our social media? Jo discusses some psychological strategies to help our teens process disturbing content.

Plus, Ginni's got some advice for a dad whose 15-year-old daughter wants to visit the GP on her own. And, yes there are ways to support your teen without actually being in the room.

THE END BITS 

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html 

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.