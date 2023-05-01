Help! I Have A Teenager

How can we shield our kids from distressing war images flooding our social media? Jo discusses some psychological strategies to help our teens process disturbing content.

Plus, Ginni's got some advice for a dad whose 15-year-old daughter wants to visit the GP on her own. And, yes there are ways to support your teen without actually being in the room.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

