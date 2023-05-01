Help! I Have A Teenager

On today’s show, Ginni and Jo talk through the signs of self-harming and how to figure out if your teen might be intentionally hurting themselves.

And, we all remember how tough being a teenager is, but dealing with the fact that your child might be getting bullied at school? That’s a whole different challenge. Our hosts share some advice for a parent who’s feeling lost about where to start to help.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a question? Call the podcast phone on 02 8999 9386 and leave a voicemail or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.