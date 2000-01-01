Help! I Have A Teenager

News
How To Talk To Your Teen About Their Sexuality

Do you remember going to school as a teenager and feeling the pressure of Valentine’s Day, stressing that no one would want to be your Valentine? Kids today feel that same pressure, so in this episode we share our tips on how to help them.

Plus, how do you best support your teen if they’re questioning their sexuality? Our hosts have advice on how you can handle that conversation with care and create a safe environment.

THE END BITS 

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Send us a question to be answered in the show! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podcast phone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want to remain anonymous, submit a question via our anonymous form here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html 

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.