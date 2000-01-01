Help! I Have A Teenager

Wondering if your teen might have a secret Instagram account? Maybe they've got a PG-rated decoy for family members (it’s actually a thing). Jo explains why your child feels the need to hide their social media activity and how to speak to them about it.

And, how do you know if your teen's really depressed or just manipulating you to skip chores and responsibilities? We’ve got tips on how to spot the difference and best support your teen.

