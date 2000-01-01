Help! I Have A Teenager

"Both my teens have told me they want to be a bit less sensible and start taking some risks (eg getting drunk, trying vaping, sky-diving etc). How can I help them explore these urges without their health and safety being compromised?"

This is the dilemma a listener emailed us about this week, and Ginni and Jo have some sage advice for nurturing your teen's risk taking behaviour, while keeping them safe.

Plus, should parents be worried if their teen doesn't have many friends outside their partner?

