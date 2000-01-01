Help! I Have A Teenager

If your teen told you they were bisexual, how would you react? This week we were contacted by a teenager who listens to the show, and want to know how to come out to her parents without it being a 'big deal'.

Plus, Ginni and Jo give some advice to a parent who's concerned about the types of photos their tween is posting online, but doesn't want to body shame her.

