Help! I Have A Teenager

So the time has come that your teen has brought home a special someone, but there's only one problem - you don't like them. But of course, your teen really really does.

This is the relatable problem a parent is dealing with on today's episode, and Ginni and Jo have some advice to help get through this period, without damaging their relationship with their son.

Plus, has your child ever faked being sick to get our of school? Here's some tips on how deal with your teen chucking a sickie.

