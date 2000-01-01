Help! I Have A Teenager

News
Breakups Suck. Here’s How To Help Your Teen Through Them

When your teenager’s heart is hurting, it’s tough to know the right words or actions so this episode Ginni and Jo reveal what your teen needs from you during this lousy time.

And, when you need to show your kids that certain actions won’t cut it, how do you do it without making one of them the poster child for bad behaviour? We give our advice.

THE END BITS 

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a question? We're listening! Send us a voice memo at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podcast phone on 02 8999 9386.

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html 

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Leah Porgess

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.