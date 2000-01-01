Help! I Have A Teenager

Are you slowly feeling your teenager slip away? Maybe they’re barely ever home or would rather spend time with friends over family. It’s normal… but there are ways to keep your bond going and in this episode Ginni and Jo share their tops and tricks.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a question? We're listening! Send us a voice memo at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call the podcast phone on 02 8999 9386.

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.