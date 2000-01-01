Help! I Have A Teenager

News
How The F*ck Do I Stop My Kid From Swearing?

When kids are little, swearing is often just them parroting words they don't understand. But when they grow up it's often not as cute. 

Today Ginni & Jo discuss the best way to handle your kids using curse words, as well as what to do when your child just won't do their homework.

THE END BITS 

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html 

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.