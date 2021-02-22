Help! I Have A Teenager

When it comes to parenting, everyone has an opinion. But what if those unwanted opinions are coming from a family member, and they won't just butt out? That's the dilemma a listener is dealing with this week, so Ginni and Jo discuss setting boundaries, and whether we can pick and choose when we get input from our family.

Plus, we hear from a loving mum in a blended family who has taken a rural job away from her daughters, and wants them to pick where they live. But is that actually a good idea?

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.