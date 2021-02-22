Help! I Have A Teenager

Andrew Tate is a dangerous and influencial social media figure (you can find out more about him here) and this week, a worried parent contacted us to ask about his son who values his ideas and opinions. Ginni and Jo have some great advice about how to broach this sensitive issue.

Plus, we hear from a heartbroken mum who just can't connect with her daughter, despite wanting a close and loving relationship.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

