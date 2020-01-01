Help! I Have A Teenager

Finding used tissues and bottles of lube in your teen’s room? Masturbation is a normal part of adolescence, so naturally, your teenager is probably exploring it. But we parents shouldn't be left with the mess, so we advise on how to address it.

And, if your teen is pushing boundaries constantly, just ignoring them won't help. We help you find you the guide rails to put in place and what your next steps should be.

Plus, Jo also shares a personal story about her worst-ever panic attack, brought on by a confusing text message from her teenage daughter.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Listen to Jo's episode with Holly Wainwright: Texting, Trolling & Tweens: A Guide To You Child's First Phone

GET IN TOUCH:

Send us a question to be answered in the show! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au or send a DM to the Mamamia Instagram account.

If you want to remain anonymous, submit a question via our anonymous form here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.