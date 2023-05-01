Help! I Have A Teenager

Is your teenager in the midst of studying for their final exams? We know how stressful that time can be, but we have some tips for how to ease your child’s anxieties.

Plus, is using Chat GPT for an assignment smart or dishonest? Ginni and Jo offer advice to a parent who has caught their son in a web of lies.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.