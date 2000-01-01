Help! I Have A Teenager

When the school lunches aren’t made, it’s tempting to hand your teen some cash for the canteen or ‘tuck shop.’ But be warned… they might just be buying unhealthy energy drinks. In this episode, Ginni and Jo discuss why this energy drink craze is more dangerous than you think.

Plus, what would you do if you caught your 12 year old smoking? We give advice on how to best approach this with your teen.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

