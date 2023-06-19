Help! I Have A Teenager

Ever feel like your teenagers’ constant complaints of boredom shatter your plans for a peaceful day at home? Well, groundbreaking research has just spilled the beans – being bored isn’t all that bad. This week, Ginni and Jo explain why boredom is a gateway to unlocking creativity and discovering fulfilment.

And, if your older kid's still giving you the helmet cold shoulder when hopping on their bike, fear not! We've got some smart lines to help steer your teen towards safety.

THE END BITS

Read the article: Let Kids Get Bored. It’s Good for Them.

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Submit a question via our new anonymous form here

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.