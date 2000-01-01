Help! I Have A Teenager

Does this sound familiar? You have a hard working and diligent kid, and then one day, they seem to completely stop trying. It's actually incredibly common, and according to Ginni and Jo, could be a case of 'fear of failing'. So how can we get them back on track?

Plus, Ginni and Jo discuss the lack of mental health professionals available to teens at the moment, how to find an appointment, and what to do in the meantime.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

