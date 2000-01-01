Help! I Have A Teenager

The language we use around our tweens and teens matter. So how can you broach a tricky topic like healthy eating and changing bodies without making them feel self-conscious, or giving them a complex?

That's the dilemma a listener is facing this week, so Ginni and Jo give some tips on talking about food and body image during this tender age. Plus, they discuss the casual use of serious language some teens use, like "I'm depressed" and "I want to kill myself", and how you can make sense of what they're saying.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a question? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Find a copy of The New Teen Age here: https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-new-teen-age-ginni-mansberg/book/9781922351258.html

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Engineer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and we aim to get to 1,000. Find out more on mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.